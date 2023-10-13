Friday Night Happy Hour: Week 6 Open Thread (Sales Edition)

Welcome to the BTSC Auction House! It’s a mandatory BYE WEEK! Everything must go (especially Matt Canada), and we’ve lowered our buyers' premium (and offense expectations) down to 0.00%!

We’re selling 6 prime lots of Beautiful Steeler questions for you to dicker over. All interrogative parcels are in as-is conditions.

Register by telling us what you’re eating and drinking, and give your buyer ID as # of drinks + your favorite Steeler Jersey.

There is a quick post section at the end with the question prompts for quick copy and paste.

Legal Disclaimers: All sales final. All thoughts, opinions, and ideas are solely of the auctioneer NAS204PSU and do not represent the staff or readers of BTSC or rational people. This disclaimer does not cover misuse, accident, lightning, flood, tornado, tsunami, volcanic eruption, earthquake, hurricanes and other Acts of God, neglect from offensive coordinators, nerve damage from close Steeler games, incorrect Offensive line blocking, improper or unauthorized use of jet sweeps, broken wide receivers or marred tight ends, missing JPJ or altered draft picks, removal of penalty flags, electromagnetic radiation from nuclear blasts or TJ Watt sacks, sonic boom from Kwon Alexander hits, crash, QB1 sinking or taking on water, motor vehicle crashing, dropping the pass, falling rocks, leaky secondary, broken tackles, mudslides, forest fire, or projectile (which can include, but not be limited to, footballs, corner endzone fades, back shoulder throws, arrows, bullets, shot, BB’s, paintball, shrapnel, lasers, napalm, torpedoes, or emissions of X-rays, Alpha, Beta and Gamma rays, knives, stones, etc.). I consulted lawyers on this but never paid them.

1st lot: Steelers are AFCN Kings

The Steelers look so pretty atop the ACF North. Just beautiful looking. Let’s start the bidding. Who’s buying into the Steelers winning the AFC North at the end of the season?

2nd lot: TJ Watt breaks season sack record.

Now this is a special thing right here. Don’t see this too often. Very rare specimen at 29 years old, on track for 27.5 sacks. 15 more sacks to the record of 23. Whaddaya give, whaddaya give me. How much would you bet Trent Jordan Watt gets to 23 sacks in 2023?

$23—23 sacks is going to be tough $230–he’s going to give it his all, and Highsmith is helping keep the pressure off TJ and on opposing QBs $2,300— TJ is on pace and locked in $23,000 —Nothing going to stop TJ this time. My house — Watt could go wrong?

3rd Lot: C- ch- ch- Changes!

Turn and face the strange, my friends. The Steelers have been talking changes to help their struggles and nothing is struggling as much as their 30th ranked offense. You got first dibs on this lot of 5 choices, but you can only pick one. Which change would you want the Steelers to implement during the bye week? Note, changing OC is not part of this lot.

Joey Porter Jr. named a starter More QB audibles and/or hurry-up offense Broderick Jones named the starter Jaylen Warren gets more snaps than Najee Harris Jet sweep play burned out of playbook

4th lot: An antique for barter only!

The Steelers could use some old-school football, so you get to pick any great Steeler player from the past. However, this is for-trade-only, so you gotta give something in return: T.J. Watt. Hypothetically, if you could bring back any Steeler great to help the 2023 Steelers, but you have to trade in T.J. Watt, do you actually do that trade, and who are you bringing back to help?

5th Lot: Friday the 13th

Today is Friday the 13th. Are you superstitious? Is today truly unlucky? Let’s start the bidding at zero “bucks”, I’m not a believer. Zero “bucks” here, do I hear 1 “buck”? A “buck”? How’s many “bucks” do you give about Friday the 13th being an unlucky day? Any unlucky stories?

6th lot: Prime deals

Amazon had some Prime Big Deal Days this past week. Did you join that online sale? What’s the best or biggest deal you’ve ever bought online?

Bonus Bargain Bin: Friday Night Open Threads

I’ve put the “free” into freelancing the past couple Friday night open threads, mostly they’ve been creative prompts for questions. I want to know, which you buying for Friday Night Open Threads:

A) More themed questions

B) Just post some regular questions

C) Rotate hosts to mix it up

