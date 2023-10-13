Terrible Towel Tales: Joey Porter dunks on Odell Beckham Jr.

Welcome to the Terrible Towel Tales, where we’ll highlight some of the latest stories permeating Steelers media for your reading pleasure every Monday through Saturday. In today’s news…

During the fourth quarter of a 17-10 Week 5 win over the Ravens, Porter intercepted a Lamar Jackson pass intended for Beckham in the end zone. When he returned to the bench, he was quick to trash talk the three-time Pro Bowler, saying he “strapped up his old ass.”

On Wednesday, the NFL announced its offensive and defensive players of the week for the AFC and the NFC. Pittsburgh Steelers edge T.J. Watt had earned the award already once this season and was the Defensive Player of the Month for September. But this week, despite a two-sack effort against the Baltimore Ravens, Watt was snubbed in favor of Las Vegas Raiders edge Maxx Crosby. Crosby had five tackles, one sack and four tackles for loss. Watt finished the game with only two tackles but had those two sacks, two passes defended two quarterback hurries, two tackles for loss and a fumble recovery.