Steelers defense wants to ‘set the tone’

The Pittsburgh Steelers defense has been one of the best in the NFL so far this season. The unit has been key to the team’s three wins this season, especially last week against the Baltimore Ravens.

Leading the heart of the defense is T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith, arguably the best linebacker duo in the NFL. The pair has combined for 10 sacks and 34 tackles through five games this season and have been the driving force behind the team’s success this season.

“We want to set the tone. We don’t want to wait around for anyone else to make plays,” Steelers outside linebackers coach Denzel Martin told the team’s website. “We want to be the first guys to make plays. We want to be hitting out there. That’s a part of our plan. And then those guys are self-starters, the entire room. They come out and they attack. We’re always in attack mode no matter what, if it’s in the run game or the pass game. That creates splash plays for us.”

Football always requires a little bit of “attack mode,” and Highsmith and Watt resemble that. Without it, the Steelers might be winless and in a far worse position than they are now.

However, with the team over .500 at the bye week, the team actually has a chance to be a contender in the back half of the season.