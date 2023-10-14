The Pittsburgh Steelers offense has had some kinks in its iron through the first five weeks of the season.

To date, the Steelers rank 30th in total offense. Only the Cincinnati Bengals and New York Giants have performed worse on offense.

Part of the offense’s struggles is Diontae Johnson’s injury he suffered in Week 1, which has kept him on injured reserve up until now. That means George Pickens has had to step up, which he did in a big way last week scoring the game-winning touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens.

“He’s had to fight through and see coverages, see how teams are going to play him and still go out and make plays,” receivers coach Frisman Jackson told the team’s website. “The great receivers in this league, historically and playing in the league right now, every person in the building knows that person is going to get the ball. Can you still go make the play? He’s been tested with that and he’s made plays. Obviously, having (Johnson) back will help him and us out tremendously.”

With Johnson set to return after the bye, the offense is hoping for a boost.

“We’ve got two legit wideouts,” Jackson said. “They want to double-team George? We’ve got a legit wideout on the other side who’s got a history in this league that can go make plays and win one-on-ones. Diontae is one of the best route runners in the National Football League. Having him on the other side and having two legit wideouts, if they want to double Diontae, George will win. We’ve got some answers if teams want to do things. I’m excited to have Diontae back, to have my room at full strength. I’m ready to go with it.”

The Steelers hope to be at full strength when they visit the Los Angeles Rams in Week 7. Kickoff is set for 4:05 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 22.