Steelers’ AFC North bye week viewing guide

The Pittsburgh Steelers are on the couch this week with a bye, but the NFL rolls on in Week 6.

The Steelers sit at 3-2, good for a tie for first place in the AFC North after a comeback win against the Baltimore Ravens. However, that could change with this week’s schedule.

Here’s a look at what the rest of the division will be up to this weekend:

Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens could easily be 5-0, but after fumbling leads and winnable games against the Indianapolis Colts and Steelers, Baltimore risks going to .500 this week in London.

Should the Ravens win, they will reclaim first place in the AFC North, but a loss could have them going back to the drawing board trying to figure out how to fix their issues.

The Ravens kick off the Sunday slate with a UK contest against the Tennessee Titans at 9:30 a.m. ET on NFL Network.

Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns will have their hands full on Sunday. They may be fresh off the bye at home, but they are starting their third quarterback (P.J. Walker) in as many weeks when they face the San Francisco 49ers.

The Niners have won every game this season by at least seven points and their last three contests by three scores or more. A Browns win would certainly mark one of the biggest upsets of the season thus far.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.

Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals look to build momentum from their statement-making win against the Arizona Cardinals last week when they host the Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks provide a bigger challenge than the Cardinals did, but the Bengals would be remiss not to take this opportunity to grab a much-needed win going into their bye.

After this game, the Bengals face the 49ers and Buffalo Bills, and they would much rather go into that gauntlet at 3-3 than 2-4.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.