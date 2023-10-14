Terrible Towel Tales: Kirk Cousins to Pittsburgh?

Welcome to the Terrible Towel Tales, where we’ll highlight some of the latest stories permeating Steelers media for your reading pleasure every Monday through Saturday. In today’s news…

The Halloween NFL trade deadline is quickly approaching, and the Minnesota Vikings could be a major player. Sitting at a bleak 1-4 and with All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson sidelined for at least the next four games, Kirk Cousins could be playing in his final Minnesota matchups. He is in the last year of his contract, and trade rumors have been swirling for the past two.

• 31st: Kenny Pickett’s ranking among NFL starting quarterbacks in each of three attempts at a comprehensive evaluation of QBs: Pro Football Focus (PFF) grade, ESPN’s QBR and Sports Info Solutions (SIS) “Total Points Earned.” • 58.7%: Pickett’s “expected completion percentage,” an NFL Next Gen Stats metric that factors in receivers getting open, defenders covering them, pass rushers converging on the QB, location of target, etc. It’s the lowest in the NFL, meaning Pickett (per this stat) is the most burdened by external factors when making his throws.