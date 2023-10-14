 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Saturday Night Open Thread

Pacific NW edition.

By SNW
Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns
Black and white pictures are scary.
Fall here has arrived, rain for 3-4 days followed but sunny for 3-4 days.

Canuck requested a break and Toronto dominated me in rock paper scissors for who had to cover tonight. So here we go.

  1. I’m guessing that since it hasn’t happened yet, it’s not happening, and I was sure Matt Canada would be shown the door in the bye week: On a scale of 1-10, how surprised (read #2 before answering) are you Matt Canada is still with the Steelers?
  2. How upset are you?
  3. After five weeks, somehow, the Steelers lead the AFCN: Predict the Steelers AFCN record?
  4. Spooky season has arrived with a Friday the 13th kicking things off: Where does Halloween rank in your favorite holiday list? Or let us know if you’re somewhere that doesn’t celebrate Halloween?
  5. And since we need food: Favorite Halloween candy?

