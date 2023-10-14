Saturday Night Open Thread

Fall here has arrived, rain for 3-4 days followed but sunny for 3-4 days.
Canuck requested a break and Toronto dominated me in rock paper scissors for who had to cover tonight. So here we go.
- I’m guessing that since it hasn’t happened yet, it’s not happening, and I was sure Matt Canada would be shown the door in the bye week: On a scale of 1-10, how surprised (read #2 before answering) are you Matt Canada is still with the Steelers?
- How upset are you?
- After five weeks, somehow, the Steelers lead the AFCN: Predict the Steelers AFCN record?
- Spooky season has arrived with a Friday the 13th kicking things off: Where does Halloween rank in your favorite holiday list? Or let us know if you’re somewhere that doesn’t celebrate Halloween?
- And since we need food: Favorite Halloween candy?
