T.J. Watt fined twice following Steelers’ Week 5 win over Baltimore Ravens

T.J. Watt’s wallet will be feeling a little bit lighter over the Steelers’ bye week. Per NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the NFL fined the star pass-rusher twice for a total of $25,132 following the Steelers’ Week 5 win over the Baltimore Ravens.

The NFL fined #Steelers star T.J. Watt $25,132 for unsportsmanlike conduct — removing his helmet after a game-sealing sack of Lamar Jackson — and unnecessary roughness for a hit on Zay Flowers in last week’s win over the #Ravens. pic.twitter.com/41FfqtCnll — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 14, 2023

Watt was fined for unsportsmanlike conduct after removing his helmet on the field after a game sealing-sack of Ravens’ quarterback Lamar Jackson in the fourth quarter. Watt was also flagged for that action in the game.

Watt’s other fine was for unnecessary roughness on a hit to Ravens’ wide receiver Zay Flowers earlier in the game. While trying to break up a pass, Watt appeared to punch Flowers in the throat.

Watt was not flagged for the hit on Flowers during the game.

As one of the highest-paid defenders in the NFL, Watt shouldn’t be affected much by the fine. Per Over the Cap, he’s set to make a base salary of $20 million this season. And according to NFL operations, his fine money will go towards charitable causes.

Watt currently leads the NFL with eight sacks this season. He recorded two of them against the Ravens last week. The Steelers are on a bye this week, with their next game coming against the Los Angeles Rams on October 22.