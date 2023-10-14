Russini: Steelers have “no plans” to fire Matt Canada

Don’t shoot the messenger, everybody, but Matt Canada isn’t going anywhere. At least not this season.

According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, Matt Canada’s job is safe, and the Steelers have no plans of making a change at play caller.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have no plans to fire offensive coordinator Matt Canada or turn the play calling over to another coach on the staff, a person familiar with the situation shared this week. I was told if a move was going to be made, it would have happened already. Though fans have criticized Canada and his play calling, Steelers players and coach Mike Tomlin have continued to show him support. I was told the team held a meeting this week to come together and search for some answers as they approach the bye week. The organization doesn’t traditionally fire assistant coaches in-season but rather leans into improving performance by adding more physical practice. Development at quarterback and along the offensive line will be critical. The Steelers have solid skill players but need help running the ball and giving Kenny Pickett time to throw to George Pickens, Diontae Johnson or Pat Freiermuth.

Now, this doesn’t mean Canada will be back in 2024- that’s the good news. The obvious bad news, though, is that Steelers fans can chant “Fire Canada” until their faces turn blue- it won’t be happening during the season.