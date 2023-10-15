Ravens (-5.5) vs. Titans: Early morning London Open Thread

Happy Sunday, Steelers fans.

The Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans are kicking off the Sunday slate in London with kickoff at 9:30 a.m. ET. The Ravens are 5.5-point favorites after being upset by the Steelers last week... can they notch another loss to bolster Pittsburgh’s standing in the AFC North?

Join your fellow Steelers fans for an early morning coffee (or tea, or water, if you are a person who can function without caffeine, unlike me!) to chat all things football or dog on our divisional rivals (with the utmost respect, obviously) as we kick back and enjoy the bye!