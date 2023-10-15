Terrible Towel Tales: Mason Rudolph a trade candidate?

Welcome to the Terrible Towel Tales, where we’ll highlight some of the latest stories permeating Steelers media for your reading pleasure every Monday through Saturday. In today’s news…

The Pittsburgh Steelers haven’t played Mason Rudolph in a game since Kenny Pickett arrived, and with the trade deadline coming up, and Mitch Trubisky being secured as the team’s backup, maybe a move could take place for the veteran quarterback. The Athletic recently chose a player from every team that is most likely to be dealt by the trade deadline, and choose from the Steelers, beat report Mark Kaboly named Rudolph as that player.

As the Steelers head into their bye this weekend, at 3-2 and atop the AFC North stangingthey’ve shown glimpses of the formula that helped them finish strong in 2022. But finding that level of consistency they had in the second half of last season still hasn’t happened. On the other hand, one of the reasons they were forced to play to that formula was because the offense lacked big-play ability. That hasn’t been lacking early in this season as the team has seemingly gotten chunk plays on offense in every game, even though the Steelers have played three of the better defenses in the league in their first five games.