Steelers lose AFC North lead with Ravens’ Week 6 win

The Pittsburgh Steelers have officially lost their lead in the AFC North following a Week 6 win from the Baltimore Ravens over the Tennessee Titans. That victory brought the Ravens to a 4-2 record, now one game ahead of the 3-2 Steelers. Pittsburgh took hold of the AFC North in Week 5 thanks to a tie-breaker, by way of divisional record.

The Steelers will travel out west for the second time this season after the Week 6 bye to face LA Rams on Sunday, October 22. When they do so, they’ll be hopeful to have two of their top offensive weapons in tow with them, including WR Diontae Johnson and TE Pat Freiermuth, both of whom have been out with hamstring injuries. On the defense, the team will be hopeful for a prompt return of All-Pro DT and team captain Cam Heyward, who’s been out since Week 1 with a groin injury, landing on IR after undergoing a surgical repair.

It’s no secret that this team has struggled at times in each phase of the game, so time will tell just how much the return of these key stars might affect the Steelers’ play on either side of the ball.

Can’t believe Matt Canada let this happen...