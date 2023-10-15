 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bad news for the Steelers: AFC North dominates in Week 6

By Kate Magdziuk
/ new
Mike Ford #28 of the Cleveland Browns, Greg Newsome II #0 of the Cleveland Browns and Grant Delpit #22 of the Cleveland Browns celebrate a defensive stop during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers might be resting up on the bye week, but they’re certainly not enjoying it. In fact, the bye went about as poorly as it could have gone, with the entire rest of the AFC North emerging with Week 6 victories. Earlier today, we noted that the Pittsburgh Steelers had officially lost their lead in the division, but the bad news just kept coming, as the rest of the AFC North swept their opponents in Week 6.

The Cincinnati Bengals went on to defeat the Seattle Seahawks 17-13.

Then, the Cleveland Browns managed a walk-off victory thanks to a missed 41-yard field goal by San Francisco 49ers’ rookie kicker Jake Moody.

AFC North standings following Week 6

  1. Baltimore Ravens (4-2)
  2. Pittsburgh Steelers (3-2), tie-breaker via 2-0 division record
  3. Cleveland Browns (3-2)
  4. Cincinnati Bengals (3-3)

More From Behind the Steel Curtain

Loading comments...