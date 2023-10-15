Bad news for the Steelers: AFC North dominates in Week 6

The Pittsburgh Steelers might be resting up on the bye week, but they’re certainly not enjoying it. In fact, the bye went about as poorly as it could have gone, with the entire rest of the AFC North emerging with Week 6 victories. Earlier today, we noted that the Pittsburgh Steelers had officially lost their lead in the division, but the bad news just kept coming, as the rest of the AFC North swept their opponents in Week 6.

The Cincinnati Bengals went on to defeat the Seattle Seahawks 17-13.

Then, the Cleveland Browns managed a walk-off victory thanks to a missed 41-yard field goal by San Francisco 49ers’ rookie kicker Jake Moody.

AFC North standings following Week 6