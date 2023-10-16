Cowboys vs. Chargers: Monday Night Football picks, odds, more for Week 6

Another NFL Sunday has come and gone, meaning that it’s time for Monday Night Football. This week’s matchup features the Dallas Cowboys (-1.5) taking on the Los Angeles Chargers (+1.5) at SoFi Stadium.

The Cowboys are 3-2 after starting the year as one of the NFL’s hottest teams. However, a surprising loss to the Cardinals in Week 3 and an embarrassing defeat against the 49ers in Week 5 greatly dropped their stock. Quarterback Dak Prescott has struggled as of late while Dallas’ usually fierce defense gave up 42 points last week.

The 2-2 Chargers are on a bit of an uptick on the other hand. They dropped their first two games of the season but have emerged victorious in their last two matchups against the Vikings and Raiders. Los Angeles’ offense is as strong as ever with quarterback Justin Herbert at the helm, but their defense has been subpar, allowing 24 or more points in three of the team’s last four games this year.

How to watch Cowboys vs. Chargers

Date: Monday, October 16

Kickoff time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

TV channel: ESPN/ABC

Live stream: ESPN+, NFL+ (mobile devices only)

Odds and predictions for Cowboys vs. Chargers, via DraftKings Sportsbook

Point spread: Cowboys -1.5

O/U: 51

Moneyline: Cowboys -125, Chargers +105

Pick against the spread

Cowboys/Chargers is projected to be a close game, but Dallas seems to have a slight edge. After being humiliated against the 49ers last week, the Cowboys enter Monday night with something to prove. Both teams will likely put a lot of points up on the board, but Dallas’ defense, led by Micah Parsons and a relentless pass-rush, will be the best unit the Chargers have faced all year. The Cowboys should be able to get a few key stops to give their offense a chance to win it — and Dak Prescott is due for a bounce back game after a few rough weeks of play.

The pick: Cowboys -1.5

Cowboys vs. Chargers point total

It’s a high over/under at 51, but I'm still going with the over. The Cowboys and Chargers are among the NFL’s highest-scoring teams this year, averaging 26.8 and 27.5 points per game, respectively. As mentioned earlier, the Dallas defense might give the Chargers some trouble, but Los Angeles is also getting star running back Austin Ekeler back from injury after the team’s Week 5 bye. Monday night is primed to be a high-scoring affair, with both teams likely to score around their season averages. 51 is a high number, but it’s definitely achievable for these two offenses.

The pick: Over 51

Odds/lines are subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.