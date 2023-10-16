Terrible Towel Tales: ‘Fire Matt Canada’ sign invades Bills tailgate

Welcome to the Terrible Towel Tales, where we’ll highlight some of the latest stories permeating Steelers media for your reading pleasure every Monday through Saturday. In today’s news…
“Fire Matt Canada’ sign seen at Bills tailgate | Joshua Bessex, X
This Steelers fan showed his displeasure ahead of the Bills’ Sunday night contest against the Giants.
It's been a wet tailgating scene outside as we inch closer to #sundaynightfootball between the #BuffaloBills and #NYGiants @kfitz134 @TBNSports pic.twitter.com/sIEY1wxj5n— Joshua Bessex (@Bessex_Joshua) October 15, 2023
Rams vs Steelers opening odds: LA favored by 3 over Pittsburgh | Evan Craig, Turf Show Times
The Los Angeles Rams (-3) complete their three-game homestand against the Pittsburgh Steelers (+3), with the Rams opening up as 3-point favorites according toDraftKings Sportsbook. LA is looking for their first win over the Steelers since the 2003 season.
LA hosted the Cardinals who haven’t been a pushover despite their 1-4 record heading into SoFi Stadium. Arizona actually went into halftime with a three-point lead, 9-6. However, any upset bid disappeared when Cooper Kupp scored his first touchdown of the year on a 13-yard pass from Matthew Stafford early in the third quarter.
Steelers Somehow Lost During The Bye Week | Christopher Barbre, Steeler Nation
For starters, the Baltimore Ravens went to London to get an expected win over the Tennessee Titans. Even with Kyle Hamilton being ejected for a dirty hit, the Ravens were able to shut down a weak passing game, with the Titans racking up more yards in sacks allowed than yards gained by all but one receiver. Even though that was expected, the Steelers have some work to do to take back the AFC North lead.
Meanwhile, the Cincinnati Bengals were statistically worse than the Seattle Seahawks in nearly every category, but the Bengals defense was able to clamp down when it mattered most. Two 4th-quarter red zone drives resulted in zero points for the Seahawks and a 17-13 loss. They had every chance to beat the Bengals and keep up in their division, but they couldn’t get it done. Now, the Bengals are back in the division race at 3-3. They are a half-game behind the Steelers and just one game behind the Ravens.
