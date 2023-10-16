Former Steelers WR Antonio Brown arrested

Former Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown was arrested over the weekend.

According to Local10.com, Brown was arrested in Broward County in Florida for failing to pay child support to the mother of one of his children.

Brown was booked into jail around Midnight on Sunday, and is said to owe almost $31,000 in child support payments.

It’s been a rocky road for the former All-Pro since he left Pittsburgh. He was accused by his former trainer, Britney Taylor, of sexual assault in 2019. Brown also had the police called to his home multiple times for domestic incidents.

Brown spent nine years in Pittsburgh, recording 100+ reception sin seven consecutive years and becoming one of the most dominant players of his era before he fell out of grace with the organization and was traded to the then-Oakland Raiders ahead of the 2019 season. Brown was released before ever playing a game with the Raiders. He then had stints with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, winning a Super Bowl with the Bucs.