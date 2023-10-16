 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Steelers’ Dan Moore taking first-team reps at LT in practice Monday

The Steelers left tackle missed the Week 5 game with injury

By Jarrett Bailey
Cleveland Browns v Pittsburgh Steelers Photo by Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images

Dan Moore is back at practice after missing Week 5 with a sprained MCL. In his absence, rookie left tackle played very well against the Ravens, only allowing one pressure and no sacks in his first career start as the Steelers beat the Ravens.

However, Moore was taking first-team reps at practice.

Moore won the job in training camp, but has underwhelmed in the regular season. Even with a missed game and the bye week, Moore is eighth in the NFL in pressures allowed (20). Broderick Jones more than held his own against the Ravens, and fans have been clamoring for this rookie class to see the field more. If Jones is sent back to the bench, Mike Tomlin is going to be heavily scrutinized for it.

