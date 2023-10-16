Steelers’ Dan Moore taking first-team reps at LT in practice Monday

Dan Moore is back at practice after missing Week 5 with a sprained MCL. In his absence, rookie left tackle played very well against the Ravens, only allowing one pressure and no sacks in his first career start as the Steelers beat the Ravens.

However, Moore was taking first-team reps at practice.

Steelers LT Dan Moore Jr. said he worked with the first team at LT today. Didn’t know if that’s permanent. He says he’s healthy enough to return from an MCL sprain and play Sunday. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) October 16, 2023

Moore won the job in training camp, but has underwhelmed in the regular season. Even with a missed game and the bye week, Moore is eighth in the NFL in pressures allowed (20). Broderick Jones more than held his own against the Ravens, and fans have been clamoring for this rookie class to see the field more. If Jones is sent back to the bench, Mike Tomlin is going to be heavily scrutinized for it.