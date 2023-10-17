Terrible Towel Tales: Diontae Johnson, Anthony McFarland return

Welcome to the Terrible Towel Tales, where we’ll highlight some of the latest stories permeating Steelers media for your reading pleasure every Monday through Saturday. In today’s news…
Diontae Johnson, Anthony McFarland return to Steelers practice | Josh Alper, NBC Sports
The Steelers returned from their bye week by welcoming a couple of players back to practice.
Wide receiver Diontae Johnson and running back Anthony McFarland have both been designated to return from injured reserve. Both players can practice with the team for the next 21 days before they reach a deadline to be activated or shut down for the season.
Former Steelers blossoming in L.A. after joining Rams | Tim Benz, TribLive
Ex-Steelers cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon has started all six games for the Rams and played 94% of the defensive snaps for the Rams so far this year. He has two interceptions and has defended five passes.
Via ProFootball Focus, among players with at least 140 coverage snaps, Witherspoon is third in the NFL when it comes to passer rating against (38.8) and is third in percentage of targets caught at 39.3. Although he is only 36th in overall coverage grade at 63.7.
Steelers Suffer Disappointing Bye Week | Noah Strackbein, Sports Illustrated
The Pittsburgh Steelers had as rough of a bye week as possible, losing their spot at the top of the AFC North and watching all three divisional opponents win in Week 6.
While the Steelers headed into the break with a lead in the division and a comfortable spot at 3-2, they’ll return from it fighting for first place once again. With the Baltimore Ravens’ win over the Tennessee Titans, they move into the top spot in the division.
