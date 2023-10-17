Terrible Towel Tales: Diontae Johnson, Anthony McFarland return

Welcome to the Terrible Towel Tales, where we’ll highlight some of the latest stories permeating Steelers media for your reading pleasure every Monday through Saturday. In today’s news…

The Steelers returned from their bye week by welcoming a couple of players back to practice. Wide receiver Diontae Johnson and running back Anthony McFarland have both been designated to return from injured reserve. Both players can practice with the team for the next 21 days before they reach a deadline to be activated or shut down for the season.

Ex-Steelers cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon has started all six games for the Rams and played 94% of the defensive snaps for the Rams so far this year. He has two interceptions and has defended five passes. Via ProFootball Focus, among players with at least 140 coverage snaps, Witherspoon is third in the NFL when it comes to passer rating against (38.8) and is third in percentage of targets caught at 39.3. Although he is only 36th in overall coverage grade at 63.7.