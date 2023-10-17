The Pittsburgh Steelers are trending up despite not playing in Week 6.

The Steelers are coming out of their bye week, and they are moving up on power rankings across the internet.

NFL.com writer Eric Edholm ranked the Steelers at No. 19, one spot higher than last week.

With no indication the Steelers are replacing play-caller Matt Canada or QB Kenny Pickett any time soon, they must find internal solutions to get the offense on track — like, say, an anything-goes self-scouting mission during the Week 6 bye. No group needed that more than the offensive line. I thought Broderick Jones played well against Baltimore; continued improvement would be huge. So would the interior getting better, and Chukwuma Okorafor cutting down on penalties. If they fix those problems, the Steelers might have an offense that can win games.

The Athletic’s Josh Kendall at No. 13, seven spots higher than last week.

Two of three wins coming against division rivals is keeping Pittsburgh alive in the AFC North despite an offense that ranks 30th in scoring (15.8). Defensively, it’s been business as usual for the Steelers. T.J. Watt is on pace for 27 sacks, which would break the league’s single-season record he shares with Michael Strahan (22 1/2).

Bleacher Report had the Steelers staying at No. 19.