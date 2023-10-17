Steelers’ Mike Tomlin provides injury updates for Diontae Johnson, Pat Freiermuth, more ahead of Week 7

The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off a well-timed Week 6 bye, at a critical juncture in the season that could make or break their playoff chances in 2023. Part of what makes this team’s bye week particularly well-timed has been the team’s state of health, with a full week of rest putting many key players who have been banged up in recent weeks in a position to get back in the mix for Week 7’s game against the Los Angeles Rams.

“We’re excited about the relative health of our group as we get singularly focused on this next opportunity,” Steelers HC Mike Tomlin noted.

As was reported Monday, the 21-day practice window has been activated for WR Diontae Johnson (hamstring) and RB Anthony McFarland (knee), both of whom were placed on injured reserve with injuries suffered in Week 1’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

There were several other players that Tomlin noted as expected participants in practice this week, though the degree of that participation will likely be dictated by their response as things ramp up through the week. Among those in that group were TE Pat Freiermuth (hamstring), LT Dan Moore Jr. (knee), RG James Daniels (groin), DT DeMarvin Leal (concussion), and P Pressley Harvin (hamstring), each of whom missed Week 5’s win over the Baltimore Ravens due to their respective injuries.

The Steelers will travel to LA in preparation for Week 7 kickoff against the Rams, set for Sunday, October 22 at 4:05 p.m. ET.