Mike Tomlin ‘not concerned’ with secondary’s struggles

The Steelers have had an inability to slow down opposing passing games all season long.

The likes of Brandon Aiyuk, Davante Adams, Amari Cooper, and Nico Collins have all had great outings against Pittsburgh, which has led to reasonable skepticism from Steelers fans about cornerbacks Levi Wallace and Patrick Peterson.

In his Tuesday press conference, though, Mike Tomlin said he isn’t worried about the secondary.

“I’m not concerned about obscure stats like that at this juncture,” Tomlin said. “Keep watching. Seriously. I’m really not [concerned]. Our objective is to win.”

The Steelers are allowing the eighth most passing yards per game, and the third most time of possession per game. They face another dangerous duo of receivers this Sunday when they take on Cooper Kupp, Puka Nacua and the rest of the Rams.