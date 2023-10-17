Steelers practice squad cornerback Josiah Scott has signed with the Philadelphia Eagles’ active roster ahead of Week 7, per his agency, JL Sports. Scott was signed to the Steelers’ practice squad on August 31. On September 14, he was moved to the practice squad/injured list, where he remained until signing with Philadelphia. As a result, Scott didn’t occupy a spot on the Steelers’ 16-man practice squad, meaning Pittsburgh will not have a spot to fill following Scott’s departure. This won’t be Scott’s first time in Philadelphia. He was an Eagle in the 2021 and 2022 seasons, appearing in 29 games over that span, recording 49 total tackles, two interceptions, and 8 pass deflections. He was a fourth-round pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2020. Scott and the Eagles will face the Miami Dolphins on Sunday Night Football in Week 7. The Steelers will take on the Los Angeles Rams at 4:05 p.m. on Sunday.