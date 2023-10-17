Bettors lean heavily toward Rams early ahead of Week 7

The Pittsburgh Steelers will travel out west to face the Los Angeles Rams in Week 7. Coming off their bye, Mike Tomlin & Co. will look to get several key starters back from injury and ignite a much-needed spark on offense. They sit at 3-2 ahead of this matchup, having lost their lead in the AFC North following a Week 6 win from the Baltimore Ravens. However, the division is as close as it could possibly be to start the season, with each of the four teams in the AFC North sitting at .500 or better ahead of Week 7.

The Rams (3-3) will likely be a team to give the Steelers some trouble, especially considering some of the inconsistencies in the secondary, which has allowed the sixth-highest explosive pass rate in the league so far this season. With veteran Matthew Stafford under center and two superstar wide receivers in Cooper Kupp and rookie breakout Puka Nacua. The Rams are averaging the seventh-highest explosive pass percentage rate in the league with this duo, while their very young and experienced defense has held up surprisingly well, ranked top-10 in PFF run defense and pass rush grades so far this season.

We’ll soon find out just how well these two teams will match up, but if the early odds are any indication, expectations are in the Rams’ favor.

Steelers vs. Rams odds

Point spread: Steelers +3

Over/under: 43.5

Moneyline odds: Steelers +136, Rams -162

Prior to kickoff for the 2023 season, the Steelers sat as 2-point favorites over the Rams in this outing, but after a disappointing start to the season, the Rams are now favored.

Early bettors are leaning heavily toward the Rams, with 82% of the handle (total money wagered) and 78% of the point spread bets on Steelers-Rams having been placed on LA to cover.

