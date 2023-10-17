Steelers to trade or release CB Desmond King

The Steelers have informed veteran cornerback Desmond King that they will look to release him if they cannot find a trade partner.

The nickel cornerback signed with the Steelers August 30th and appeared in the team’s last three contests. King played just one defensive snap with the Steelers in his short tenure with the team.

The #Steelers informed veteran CB Desmond King they plan to release him if they can't find a trade partner, per source.



King has played in 98 career games (53 starts). An experienced nickel available. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 18, 2023

King was drafted in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Chargers. He spent three years with the team before being dealt to the Titans in 2020. He then spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons with the Texans.

In response to this, seemingly, the Steelers are signing rookie cornerback Darius Rush off the Chiefs’ practice squad.

In a related move, Pittsburgh is expected to sign rookie CB Darius Rush off the #Chiefs' practice squad, per source. https://t.co/pn02keqa0d — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 18, 2023

Rush was drafted in the fourth round by the Colts, before being surprisingly released and claimed by Kansas City.