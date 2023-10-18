Steelers injury report fairly clean ahead of Week 7, only Nick Herbig limited Wednesday

The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off their bye week, and happily, they’re looking much healthier than they were ahead of it. This week, they’ll travel to face the Los Angeles Rams, hopeful for the return of several starters if all goes well in practice this week, with kickoff set for Sunday, October 22 at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Most notable for the offense will be the return of WR Diontae Johnson, who has missed the last four games with a hamstring injury, though there are plenty of others to monitor ahead of their Week 7 showdown. Here’s a look at the Steelers' initial practice report ahead of their game against the Rams and injuries to keep an eye on moving forward this week.

Steelers injury report: Week 7

Limited: LB Nick Herbig (quad)

Full: WR Diontae Johnson (hamstring), TE Pat Freiermuth (hamstring), Dan Moore Jr. (knee), P Pressley Harvin (hamstring), RG James Daniels (groin)

Rest day: CB Patrick Peterson

There aren’t many surprises here to note, perhaps outside of this being the cleanest injury report the Steelers have had since the season opener. Worth noting is LB Nick Herbig, limited with a quad injury, who is the only new addition to the injury report coming out of the bye. Still, participation in any fashion this early in the week despite the injury designation is generally a positive sign regarding his availability for Sunday.