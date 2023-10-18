Steelers vs. Rams: Tracking news, updates, more ahead of Week 7

We track all of Behind The Steel Curtain’s content highlighting everything you need to know on the Steelers Week 7 matchup against the Rams.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off the Week 6 bye having just lost the lead in the AFC North thanks to a win from the Baltimore Ravens. Returning in Week 7 healthier than they’ve been all season, the Steelers will look to snag a win as they travel out west to face the LA Rams.

Though the Rams were generally not considered an overly competitive team entering the 2023 NFL season, they’ve been a pleasant surprise in all phases of the game. Currently sitting at 3-3, the Rams are firmly in the mix for a Wild Card spot, ranked fifth in the NFC in point differential thanks to power on offense the Steelers could only dream of.

Can the Steelers, sitting as three-point road underdogs, manage to eke out the win? We’ll soon find out. Steelers-Rams will kick off Sunday, October 22 at 4:05 p.m. ET from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Here, we’ll be tracking all of Behind The Steel Curtain’s latest stories surrounding Week 7’s matchup against the Rams, including news, injury updates, commentary, and more all week long leading up to kickoff.