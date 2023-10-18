Steelers Reacts: What’s gonna appease fans ahead of Week 7?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Pittsburgh Steelers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Welcome to the Steelers fanbase, the most dissatisfied group of fans you’ve ever seen supporting a team above .500!

That dissatisfaction is all for good reason, of course. HC Mike Tomlin may have never had a losing season, but that doesn’t mean this team has lived up to its full potential. Pittsburgh will look to not just make the playoffs in 2023 — they’ll also be looking to win their first playoff game dating back to the 2016 season. If they have any hopes of doing so (and keeping the fanbase content), Tomlin & Co. will need to make some changes.

Unfortunately, the Steelers don’t appear to be making the one change that the fans are most hopeful for (firing OC Matt Canada), so what can they do to appease the fanbase ahead of Week 7?

Are you feeling confident in the team’s direction? Is this the most discontent you’ve ever seen the Steelers fanbase? What move from the team could reignite your confidence? Vote now!