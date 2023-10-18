Terrible Towel Tales: Former Steelers WR for OC?

Welcome to the Terrible Towel Tales, where we’ll highlight some of the latest stories permeating Steelers media for your reading pleasure every Monday through Saturday. In today’s news…

Over the last few years, these two former Steelers have proved worthy of pretty good coaching spots, and have left their marks on the league and their respective teams. Now, it could be time for one of them to take a step forward and become an offensive coordinator. With Pittsburgh’s next hire, they need to go young and upcoming. If they want to make it a Steeler thing and hire those they believe fit they’re type of character, well, two former players make a lot of sense.

Pro Bowl receiver Diontae Johnson practiced for the first time Monday since injuring his hamstring in the Week 1 loss to the 49ers on Sept. 10. He remains on injured reserve, and Tomlin said he won’t make a decision until the end of the week, but all indications point toward Johnson, who said last week he would play, returning for Sunday’s game. That would not only be a huge lift to a bad offense, but it very well could kickstart Kenny Pickett’s game. “He helps move the chains,” Pickett said. “Getting him back is going to be massive for our offense. I think if you watched us, you could tell that we missed him a lot. It is going to be great to get 18 back.”