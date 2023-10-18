PFF suggests Steelers trade for Titans CB ahead of deadline

Last night, NFL Insider Tom Pelissero reported that the Steelers plan to release or trade cornerback Desmond King. Pittsburgh signed King in late August following his release from the Texans, hoping to bolster a revamped secondary. Unfortunately, it doesn’t appear that the marriage between the two will end on great terms.

With the news of King’s imminent departure, I’d anticipate General Manager Omar Khan aggressively pursuing a cornerback in the trade market.

Brad Spielberger of Pro Football Focus threw out the name Kristian Fulton in a hypothetical trade situation with the Tennessee Titans in which the Steelers would send a 2025 fifth-round pick to the Titans to acquire the cornerback.

“Fulton is struggling mightily in the fourth and final season of his rookie contract, but a change of scenery where he can play behind one of the league’s elite defensive lines could help him turn his young career around,” wrote Spielberger.

Spielberger also notes that Steelers starting cornerbacks Patrick Peterson and Levi Wallace have been graded as two of PFF’s lowest-ranked defensive backs this season.

Fulton was drafted in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of LSU. He has four interceptions in 35 career games played. He seems like a true lottery ticket. The much-maligned cornerback hasn’t had much production at the NFL level and is someone that the Titans would probably be happy to allow a change of scenery.

He may not be an immediate upgrade, but at this point, any help could be welcomed in the Steel City on the backend.