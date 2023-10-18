Steelers work out 4 CBs before Week 7

The Steelers worked out cornerbacks Don Gardner, Thakarius “BoPete” Keyes, Rachad Wildgoose, and Rejzohn Wright today, per NFL insider Aaron Wilson.

#Steelers worked out Don Gardner, Thakarius Keyes, Rachad Wildgoose and Rejzohn Wright — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) October 18, 2023

Gardner signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft out of South Dakota State. The 6’1, 180-pound defender recorded 109 total tackles, two interceptions, and 15 passes defensed over his five collegiate seasons. Gardner has appeared in one NFL game in his career, playing exclusively on special teams. He was waived by the Buccaneers in late August.

Keyes was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft. In his senior year at Tulane, Keyes recorded 47 total tackles, one interception, and four passes defensed. He’s bounced around the NFL throughout his pro career, having spent time in Kansas City, Indianapolis, New England, Chicago, Houston, Atlanta, Baltimore, and Cleveland. The 6’1, 200-pound corner has appeared in 13 NFL games, recording a total of nine total tackles and one start.

Wildgoose was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Wisconsin. Over his three-year career as a Badger, Wildgoose recorded 57 total tackles, one interception, and 14 passes defensed. In the NFL, Wildgoose has spent time with the Bills, Jets, and Commanders. In 2022 with Washington, the 5’11, 197-pound corner appeared in 15 games, recording 16 tackles and three passes defensed.

Wright signed with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent in 2023 out of Oregon State. In his final year as a Beaver, the 6’2, 193-pound corner recorded 38 total tackles, two interceptions, and nine passes defensed. He was most recently a member of the Raiders’ practice squad. Wright was featured on the fifth season of Netflix’s Last Chance U. He is also the younger brother of current Dallas Cowboys cornerback Nahshon Wright.

Secondary depth has clearly been a priority for the Steelers this week. The team recently replaced veteran corner Desmond King with rookie Darius Rush on their roster, while second-round pick Joey Porter Jr. continues to see more snaps in Pittsburgh’s defensive backfield.

The Steelers face the Los Angeles Rams this Sunday at 4:05 p.m.