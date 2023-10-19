NFL Week 7 game picks from Behind The Steel Curtain

This topsy-turvy NFL season continued last Sunday, as the last two unbeaten teams, the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers, were upset by significant underdogs. What surprises will this week hold? There are some exciting matchups on the horizon, so it’s time to break those down and help you try and win some cold hard cash courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Thursday Night Football: Jacksonville Jaguars at New Orleans Saints (-1)

The Jaguars (4-2) are finally looking like the team we all expected them to be coming into the season, having won three straight games against quality opponents, while the Saints (3-3) are stumbling into this contest after a 20-13 loss at the hands of the Houston Texans.

However, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence suffered a sprain in his left knee in their win against the Colts last Sunday and has only had a few days to heal. The majority of bets (65%) are on Jacksonville, but buyers beware. Due to the Lawrence injury, and the Saints motivation to bounce back at home, I’m rolling with Derek Carr and New Orleans to win outright.

Pick: Saints +1

Games of the Week

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Los Angeles Rams (-3)

I want to extend a warm “welcome back” to Steelers fans, as the black and gold return from their bye week and head to SoFi Stadium to take on the Rams. That’s the good news. The bad news? The Rams (3-3) are loaded at wide receiver, and the Steelers’ (3-2) secondary has been the weak spot on the team this year.

How will they stop Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua?

Their best defense will have to be their offense, as running backs Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren will have to find a way to keep the Steelers on the field and control time of possession.

I do think the duo will rush for over 100 yards combined, but ultimately — it won't be enough. The Rams will win and cover the spread.

Pick: Rams -3

Miami Dolphins vs. Philadelphia Eagles (-2)

This matchup pits two of the NFL’s best, as both teams enter sitting atop their respective conferences with a 5-1 record.

Miami boasts the most explosive offense in the league —- averaging nearly 500 yards per game, with 181.8 yards by way of the ground each week, as running back Raheem Mostert has been a revelation.

If the season ended today, I think Dolphins Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa would win MVP — he's been that good. Tagovailoa leads the NFL in passer rating (114.1) and yards per game (1,876.)

On the flip side, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has thrown seven interceptions and only trails Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo for most in the league. Something just feels a little off with this Eagles team right now, so I’m riding the Dolphins (+2) into the sunset.

Pick: Dolphins +2

Here’s a look at the rest of our team’s picks for Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season.

What are your thoughts on the team’s picks for Week 7?

All odds are taken from DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. See the current odds here.