TJ Watt doesn’t practice, but Thursday’s injury report is still looking up

The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off a bye week and will be taking on the Los Angeles Rams in Los Angeles, with kickoff set for Sunday, October 22, at 4:05 p.m. ET.

The most notable name on the injury report was star outside linebacker T.J. Watt. He was listed on the injury report as dealing with a heel injury. He is already dealing with a finger injury, but defensive coordinator Teryl Austin said it wouldn’t affect him.

Steelers injury report: Week 7

Did Not Practice: LB T.J. Watt (Heel)

Limited: TE Pat Freiermuth (Hamstring), LB Nick Herbig (Quad)

Full: P Pressley Harvin (Hamstring, Right), WR Diontae Johnson (Hamstring), Anthony McFarland (Knee), OL Dan Moore Jr. (Knee), OL James Daniels (Groin)

Many of the key Steelers starters were back at practice, a good sign that reinforcements are back for an already struggling offense. Fingers crossed for the return of Pat Freiermuth, but it’s not a great sign that he is having a setback this late in the week.