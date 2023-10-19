Jaguars vs. Saints: Thursday Night Football picks, odds, more for Week 7

We are quickly approaching the halfway point of the NFL regular season, as Week 7 is set to begin with the New Orleans Saints hosting the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday Night Football.

The Jaguars are winners of their last three games, most recently running up their best offensive performance of the season against the Colts. Their defense has been a pleasant surprise as their offense figured things out, and now they look like an all-around machine that could take the AFC by storm.

The Saints are on the other end of the electric spectrum. Their offense has severely underwhelmed, scoring less than 20 points in four of their six games. At 3-3, they are still very much alive in a bad NFC South, but they need to find an identity.

How to watch Jaguars vs. Saints

Date: October 19, 2023

Where: Caesars Superdome

Kickoff: 8:15 EST

TV channel: Prime Video

Live stream: Prime Video App

Odds and predictions for Jaguars vs. Saints

Point spread: Saints -1

O/U: 40

Moneyline: Jaguars +102, Saints -122

Pick against the spread

This all really depends on the status of Trevor Lawrence. If I am Jacksonville, I sit him on the short week against a bad Saints team and give him a mini-bye week to get to 100 percent. Even if he plays, the Saints’ defense is a top five unit in terms of EPA per play, and they are third in success rate. That said, the Jaguars’ defense is ninth in EPA per play, and the Saints can’t score. Hesitantly, I will take the Jaguars.

The pick: Jaguars +1

Point total

The Saints are 0-6 on hitting the over this season. The Jaguars are an even 3-3. With a hobbled Lawrence, and a Saints offense that is averaging a mere 18.2 points per game facing off on a Thursday night, this has all the makings of a low-scoring game that you fall asleep to in the third quarter.

The pick: Under 40 points

