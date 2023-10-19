Jacksonville (+1) at New Orleans: Week 7 Thursday Night Football Open Thread

I haven’t seen either of these teams play this season, so that makes the game more interesting than a Thursday night game usually is.

New Orleans (3-3) looks to be pretty beat up all over the D and O, particularly the OL. Trevor Lawrence is questionable for Jacksonville (4-2) and if he misses the game or is limited, it would probably draw the two teams even injury-wise.

Join fellow Steelers fans for our first opportunity of the weekend to hang and watch some ball together.