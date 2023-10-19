Terrible Towel Tales: Should the Steelers pursue Frank Clark?

Welcome to the Terrible Towel Tales, where we’ll highlight some of the latest stories permeating Steelers media for your reading pleasure every Monday through Saturday. In today’s news…

Pittsburgh could use one more veteran pass-rusher to help its quest for the AFC North crown, and to ease some of the pressure on Watt. The last thing the Steelers want at this juncture of the season is for Watt to injury his hand more and miss a significant amount of time. Clark’s four-year stint with Kansas City could draw him back there, but if the Steelers jump in, they can at least make the pitch for him to join their roster to partner Watt to form what could be one of the most dominant pass-rushing tandems in the AFC.

The Seattle Seahawks are signing former Steelers wide receiver Cody White to their practice squad, the team announced on Wednesday. White went to Seattle for a workout on Tuesday and now joins the team. This is White’s first team since the Steelers released him from their injured reserve list following an injury in the preseason.