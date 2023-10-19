Terrible Towel Tales: Should the Steelers pursue Frank Clark?

Welcome to the Terrible Towel Tales, where we’ll highlight some of the latest stories permeating Steelers media for your reading pleasure every Monday through Saturday. In today’s news…
3 Available NFL Free Agents Steelers Must Pursue amid 3-2 Start | Joe Tansey, Bleacher Report
Pittsburgh could use one more veteran pass-rusher to help its quest for the AFC North crown, and to ease some of the pressure on Watt.
The last thing the Steelers want at this juncture of the season is for Watt to injury his hand more and miss a significant amount of time.
Clark’s four-year stint with Kansas City could draw him back there, but if the Steelers jump in, they can at least make the pitch for him to join their roster to partner Watt to form what could be one of the most dominant pass-rushing tandems in the AFC.
Seahawks Sign Former Steelers Wide Receiver | Nick Farabaugh, Steelers Now
The Seattle Seahawks are signing former Steelers wide receiver Cody White to their practice squad, the team announced on Wednesday.
White went to Seattle for a workout on Tuesday and now joins the team. This is White’s first team since the Steelers released him from their injured reserve list following an injury in the preseason.
Pickett ‘energized’ heading into post-bye games | Dale Lolley, Steelers.com
This bye came earlier, and the Steelers find themselves in a much better position at 3-2 rather than the 2-6 hole they dug for themselves in the 2022 season.
“It’s all about self scouting. It’s all about looking at yourself as a player,” Pickett said Wednesday at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex as the Steelers continued preparations to play the Rams at SoFi Stadium Sunday in Los Angeles.
“What I need to improve on. What we need to improve on as an offense, getting with coach (Matt) Canada, watching all of our past plays together. What went well, what didn’t go well, and where we can improve. So it was a solid week of work for us.”
