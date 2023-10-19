Teryl Austin: ‘Splash plays’ will come for Minkah Fitzpatrick

Steelers’ safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is arguably the best at his position today. Since 2019, no safety has more All-Pro selections than Fitzpatrick, and he is a key factor in the Steelers’ defensive success.

However, it’s been a quiet season for the former first-round pick out of Alabama. After picking off a league-leading six passes in 2022, Fitzpatrick has yet to intercept a pass this season. Defensive coordinator Teryl Austin doesn’t seem too worried about the lack of takeaways for his star safety, though.

“He’ll be able to get his plays,” Austin said. “I think sometimes it’s just the law of averages that kind of slows it down a bit. I believe, because I know what kind of football player he is, that he’s going to start getting his hands on some balls and making a splash that we need.”

Despite Fitzpatrick not having any interceptions, the Steelers are still third in the league with five takeaways, and are 10th in the NFL in EPA/play.