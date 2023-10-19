T.J. Watt misses practice with heel injury

Just when it seemed the Steelers were getting a clean bill of health, a minor setback takes place.
Star edge rusher T.J. Watt missed practice Thursday with an apparent heel injury. The severity of the injury is unknown.
#Steelers OLB TJ Watt didn't practice today because of what the team said is a heel injury, while TE Pat Freiermuth (hamstring) was limited.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 19, 2023
Watt was already dealing with an injury ahead of the bye week. He suffered a hand injury against Baltimore in Week 5, dislocating his finger and suffering ligament damage. His status for Sunday’s Week 7 contest with the Rams is unknown.
