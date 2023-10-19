 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

T.J. Watt misses practice with heel injury

The star edge rusher’s status is unknown for Sunday

By Jarrett Bailey
Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Just when it seemed the Steelers were getting a clean bill of health, a minor setback takes place.

Star edge rusher T.J. Watt missed practice Thursday with an apparent heel injury. The severity of the injury is unknown.

Watt was already dealing with an injury ahead of the bye week. He suffered a hand injury against Baltimore in Week 5, dislocating his finger and suffering ligament damage. His status for Sunday’s Week 7 contest with the Rams is unknown.

