NFL quarterback rankings: A big shake up in the top five ahead of Week 7

This is the part of the season where good teams, and good quarterbacks, start separating from the rest of the pack. Here are the quarterback rankings ahead of Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season.

32. Desmond Ridder, Atlanta Falcons

Last Week: 31

It has to be time for Taylor Heinicke in Atlanta. They are a competent quarterback away from being the clear-cut favorites in the division.

31. Daniel Jones, New York Giants

Last Week: 32

I don’t see a reason to turn back to Jones. Tyrod Taylor played better than Jones has all year.

30. Mac Jones, New England Patriots

Last Week: 29

He threw the worst interception I have ever seen against the Raiders. Put in Will Grier.

29. Josh Dobbs, Arizona Cardinals

Last Week: 30

Most of Dobbs’ performances are cookie-cutter- they are all the same. Against the Rams, though, he struggled to complete passes and threw an interception.

28. Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans

Last Week: 27

The Titans may have the worst overall quarterback room in the league. Tannehill’s putrid, but he’s Joe Montana compared to Malik Willis.

27. Zach Wilson, New York Jets

Last Week: 28

Over the last two weeks, he’s protected the ball and has let the defense win games, which is more than we used to be able to say about Wilson.

26. Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh Steelers

Last Week: 26

Coming off the bye, can Pickett do more and show he is Pittsburgh’s long-term guy?

25. Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers

Last Week: 25

The Panthers need to get Young a guy who isn’t prehistoric Adam Thielen.

24. Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns

Last Week: 24

He returned to practice this week, but how much of a drop off is there from him to the two backups we’ve seen in Cleveland this season?

23. Gardner Minshew, Indianapolis Colts

Last Week: N/A

Minshew will be the quarterback going forward as Anthony Richardson will get season-ending shoulder surgery. He’ll need to protect the ball better than he did against Jacksonville.

22. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers

Last Week: 23

Hopefully he can rekindle some of that Jordan Love we saw in Weeks 1 and 2.

21. Jimmy Garoppolo, Las Vegas Raiders

Last Week: 21

All of the Raiders’ wins have been ugly and against bad teams. Plus, Garoppolo has more interceptions than touchdowns.

20. Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints

Last Week: 22

This offense cannot score points, but Carr put up a lot of yards.

19. Justin Fields, Chicago Bears

Last Week: 19

He didn’t play well before leaving with a thumb injury. It looks like we’ll see Tyson Bagent this week in his relief.

18. Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos

Last Week: 17

He didn’t break 100 yards passing and looked like he was actively trying to protect his passer rating- a dreadful performance.

17. Sam Howell, Washington Commanders

Last Week: 20

Howell’s M.O. seems to be he plays to extremes. He’ll either give you a three touchdown performance, or he’ll play dreadfully.

16. Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Last Week: 18

Mayfield and the Buccaneers had their worst performance of the year. If they rebound against the Falcons, they’ll still be in the driver’s seat. He only moves up due to Richardson’s injury and Wilson’s performance.

15. Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks

Last Week: 14

It was a bad performance from Smith, throwing two interceptions against the Bengals.

14. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Last Week: 15

The Bengals are back at .500, and Burrow and the offense look like they are getting back to form.

13. Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers

Last Week: 10

If that’s what Brock Purdy looks like without Christian McCaffrey and in a bit of a drizzle, then that should worry people.

12. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

Last Week: 12

Stafford had a fine game against the Cardinals. Threw for just over 200 yards and one touchdown. With those weapons, though, you’d expect him to have a better stretch of games.

11. C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans

Last Week: 13

He has a 9-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio and the Texans are at 3-3 chasing a Wildcard spot.

10. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

Last Week: 8

Hurts really hasn’t looked great yet this season, and he was awful against the Jets.

9. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Last Week: 10

The offense didn’t look great, but it was a respectable performance from Prescott, who put up a passer rating of 109.

8. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Last Week: 7

The interception he threw was more on Rashod Bateman than it was on the throw, but it wasn’t exactly a special game from Lamar Jackson.

7. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings

Last Week: 6

Even without Justin Jefferson, I expected a better performance from Cousins against a bad Bears defense.

6. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

Last Week: 4

Lawrence had a fine game against the Colts in which the Jaguars dominated, but the next two quarterbacks desrve the bump up.

5. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

Last Week: 3

Herbert sailed a few throws and threw a bad interception at the end of the game.

4. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

Last Week: 9

If you’re saying Brock Purdy and the next quarterback on the list are MVP candidates, then you have to put Jared Goff in that conversation as well. He has over 1,600 yards, 11 touchdowns, and a passer rating of 105.

3. Tua Tagovaila, Miami Dolphins

Last Week: 5

Even when the Dolphins spot their opponents a 14 point lead, they can storm back at the blink of an eye because of their offense.

2. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Last Week: 2

The Chiefs aren’t scoring like we have grown accustomed to seeing them score, but Mahomes topped 300 yards and Kansas City is 5-1.

1. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Last Week: 1

Neither Mahomes nor Allen had their best overall performances, and their teams didn’t play well against bad teams. However, Allen’s impossible late-game touchdown pass is exactly why he and Mahomes are just in their own worlds.