Steelers work out 2 WRs ahead of Week 7

The Steelers aren’t done hosting players for workouts this week. Per NFL insider Aaron Wilson, wide receivers Keke Coutee and Dazz Newsome tried out for Pittsburgh on Thursday.

Coutee was drafted in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Houston Texans. He played college football at Texas Tech. He ran a 4.43-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. Coutee stayed with the Texans for three years, with his best season coming in 2020, where he played in eight games, recording 33 catches for 400 yards and three touchdowns. However, he also recorded three fumbles. The 5’10, 181-pound receiver has since spent time with Colts, Saints, and Dolphins. With the Colts in 2022, Coutee recorded a single catch for 20 yards.

Newsome was a sixth-round pick by the Chicago Bears in 2021. In his senior year of college, a COVID-shortened 2020, Newsome recorded 54 receptions for 684 yards and six touchdowns for the North Carolina Tar Heels. The 5’11, 190-pound receiver ran a 4.57-second 40-yard dash at his pro day. In his rookie season with the Bears, Newsome appeared in three games, recording two catches for 23 yards. He has since spent time on the Chiefs and 49ers’ practice squads.

No signings have immediately resulted from the workouts, but both Coutee and Newsome could be options for the Steelers’ practice squad, or even the active roster. It remains to be seen how secure wide receiver Gunner Olszewski’s Steelers roster spot is following his rough start to the 2023 season.

The Steelers will face the Los Angeles Rams this Sunday at 4:05 p.m.