Seahawks vs. Giants: Monday Night Football picks, odds, more for Week 4

Monday Night Football is back to one game this week, meaning that all eyes will be tuning in to watch the Seahawks (-2) and Giants (+2) clash at MetLife Stadium tonight in the Week 4 finale.

The 2-1 Seahawks are once again a sneaky-good team in the NFC, led by quarterback Geno Smith, who’s still playing well a year removed from his breakout season replacing Russell Wilson in Seattle. He’s surrounded by great weapons on offense including DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, and Kenneth Walker, while the defense is led by veteran star Bobby Wagner and a young secondary with the likes of Tariq Woolen, Coby Bryant, and 2023 first-rounder Devon Witherspoon. They look to have a great shot at the playoffs once again this season.

The Giants (1-2) have disappointed in the young season after exceeding expectations last year. Quarterback Daniel Jones hasn’t been able to stay comfortable in the pocket all year, while star running back Saquon Barkley has dealt with injury. Their defense has struggled equally, giving up 40, 28, and 30-point games to start the season. Outside of one good half of football against the Cardinals, the Giants haven’t looked anything like they did in 2022.

How to watch Seahawks vs. Giants

Date: Monday, October 2

Kickoff time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

TV channel: ESPN/ABC

Live stream: ESPN+, NFL+ (mobile devices only)

Odds and predictions for Seahawks vs. Giants, via DraftKings Sportsbook

Point spread: Seahawks -2

O/U: 47.5

Moneyline: Seahawks -135, Giants +114

Pick against the spread

All the Giants have going for them in this game is their home-field advantage. The Seahawks have an opportunistic secondary which should be a challenge for Daniel Jones and the Giants’ receivers, and with Saquon Barkley doubtful to play, New York’s offense should become even more one-dimensional. Seattle’s offense should be able to move the ball well against New York’s struggling defense, whether it’s through the air or the ground. Entering this matchup, it’s all too obvious that the Seahawks are the better team. They should win and easily cover the two-point spread.

The pick: Seahawks -2

Seahawks vs. Giants point total

Both the Giants and Seahawks are no strangers to giving up a lot of points this season, but with Barkley unlikely to play and the Giants averaging under 15 points per game this year, it looks like the Seahawks could be the only ones upping the point total. Still, the over looks like the safest bet. Seattle has allowed 27 points or more to opposing offenses in each of their first three games this year, while their offense is coming off of two straight 37-point performances. Seattle may be doing most of the scoring, but the Giants should contribute just enough to take the point total over 47.5.

The pick: Over 47.5

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.