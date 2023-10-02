Varsity & JV: Winners & losers from the Steelers lopsided loss to the Texans

The Steelers seem to have a bad case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde- we never know what team will show up each week.

This week was the former as the Steelers failed to get in the end zone, losing 30-6 to the Texans and falling to 2-2. Here is who stood out on both ends of the spectrum.

Varsity

Najee Harris

Harris had his best game of the year by a wide margin. He averaged over five yards per carry, had over 100 yards from scrimmage, and was the only skill position player that showed up.

Joey Porter Jr.

Porter keeps making the most of his snaps. He continues to play tight man coverage and make throws tough for opposing quarterbacks. He needs to be a starter going forward.

Elandon Roberts

Roberts had a nice game overall. He had 10 tackles, one of which was for loss, and had two hits on C.J. Stroud. He’s been the best linebacker on the roster this season.

Junior-Varsity

Mike Tomlin

Until he breaks his stubborn ways and makes actual changes, the doubt thrown at him will be warranted.

Matt Canada

Fourth down and one, Canada calls a play from shotgun when Harris had been having a fantastic day. Kenny Pickett got sacked and injured his leg. Enough is enough. And speaking of Kenny Pickett...

Kenny Pickett

C.J. Stroud completed one more pass than Pickett and had 192 more yards. Pickett isn’t the quarterback of the future for this team.

Patrick Peterson and Levi Wallace

They are like peanut butter and jelly, only both were in the home of a hoarder and expired two years ago. Each week, at least one opposing receiver has torched the Steelers’ secondary. Peterson and Wallace are public enemy numbers one and two as to why.

The Pass Rush

Just everyone. The Steelers faced the Texans second-string offensive line and had as many sacks as you and I. That was maybe the most disappointing aspect of the loss.