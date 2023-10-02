Terrible Towel Tales: Antonio Brown tells Mike Tomlin to get out of Pittsburgh

Welcome to the Terrible Towel Tales, where we’ll highlight some of the latest stories permeating Steelers media for your reading pleasure every Monday through Saturday. In today’s news…

Brown’s vocal opinion came on the heels of the Steelers ’ resounding 30-6 defeat at the hands of the Houston Texans in the fourth week of the season. He was quick to mention several of the team’s past legends, including Troy Polamalu, Ryan Clark, Ike Taylor, and Larry Foote, seemingly to underscore the importance of upholding the team’s legacy.

Terry Bradshaw caught massive flak when he criticized Tomlin’s coaching ability. Bradshaw played for Chuck Noll, who did not produce much fruit on his coaching tree, but was a master strategist. This was a point that Bradshaw made emphatically.

“I played for a tough sucker, and I was afraid of him, and we played our a** off for him because we feared him,” Bradshaw said of his former coach in Noll, per to Pro Football Talk in 2018. “I don’t see that with [Tomlin]. He’s chest-bumping and all that. I’m selling this thing, and I’m not delivering the goods, which is championships. You’ve got to face the criticism. I’m sorry, but he’s not my kind of coach. I’ve said it before. I’ll say it again.”