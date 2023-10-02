Steelers QB Kenny Pickett gets positive injury update ahead of MRI Monday

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett suffered a knee injury in Week 4’s contest against the Houston Texans and was promptly ruled out. How quickly he was ruled out seemed like a dire sign of news to come. However, there’s some positivity that Pickett may not have suffered a season-ending injury as some fans feared.

Though nothing is definitive as Pickett is still set to undergo a diagnostic MRI on Monday, initial testing on the knee was not concerning for a torn ACL, Mike Garofolo of NFL Network reports.

He will be set to miss time, however, as there are concerns for an MCL injury, but the Steelers’ Week 6 bye gives the team some timely opportunity to rest up without the pressure to return before he’s ready, should it be a shorter absence than expected.

Backup quarterback Mitch Trubisky will get the start in Pickett’s absence. After being benched in favor of the then-rookie just last season, Trubisky was eventually asked to step in twice in 2022 following two unfortunate concussions to Pickett. In those games, Trubisky, completed 75% of pass attempts for 599 passing yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions. His worst showing came against the Ravens in Week 14, who incidentally, he’ll get the start against in Week 5.