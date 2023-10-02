 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Steelers waive WR following Week 4 loss

Dez Fitzpatrick is no longer on the Steelers’ roster.

By Ryland Bickley
Wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick #82 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on before a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images

The Steelers have waived wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick, the team announced today. There is now an open spot on Pittsburgh’s 53-man roster.

Pittsburgh promoted Fitzpatrick from their practice squad on September 14 ahead of their Week 2 game against the Cleveland Browns. He was inactive against the Browns and Raiders, but made his season debut in Week 4 against the Texans, recording 3 snaps on special teams.

Fitzpatrick beat out fellow wide receiver Gunner Olszewski, who was healthy following a concussion he suffered against Cleveland, for an active roster designation in Week 4, but the latter still held onto his 53-man roster spot.

Per Steelers insider Ray Fittipaldo, Fitzpatrick is likely to land back on Pittsburgh’s practice squad.

