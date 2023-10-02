Report: Steelers’ TE Pat Freiermuth to miss 2-3 weeks with injury

Per Steelers insider Gerry Dulac, tight end Pat Freiermuth is expected to miss 2-3 weeks with the hamstring injury he suffered against the Texans on Sunday.

Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth expected to miss 2-3 weeks with hamstring injury, per team sources — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) October 3, 2023

Freiermuth should avoid being placed on injured reserve with his current injury timetable. He’ll likely miss one to two games as the Steelers have their bye in Week 6.

The injury is another blow to the Steelers’ offense, which has struggled of late, only putting up six total points against the Texans on Sunday. Despite only having eight catches on the season, Freiermuth leads the Steelers in receiving touchdowns with two.

In Freiermuth’s stead, rookie Darnell Washington and do-it-all tight end Connor Heyward will likely see more playing time in the coming weeks. They've been a smaller part of the Steelers’ offense this year, combining for only three catches and 29 yards in the first four games of the year.

The Steelers could also look for outside help filling Freiermuth’s role in their offense. Wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick was waived earlier today, opening up a spot on the Steelers’ 53-man roster.

The Steelers face the Baltimore Ravens this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.