Friday Night Happy Hour: Week 7 Open Thread (Doors Edition)

The time to hesitate is through. No time to wallow in the mire. Did wins raining down for the other ACFN teams dampen your spirits? Come out of the cold, dark bye week and join me in heating up for the rest of the Steelers season! I’ve got a 6 alarm fire of questions in the works, so let's build a blaze together!

Let us know what food/drinks you’re having.

There’s a quick post section at the end for copying questions/pasting your responses.

1) Tinder and kindling

No, not that tinder. I’m talking about very thin twigs/ bark/ needles that are dry and easy to light. Kindling is small sticks and wood pieces a bit bigger that can burn a bit longer. The point is most fires start with stacking small things.

What small change(s) do you think/hope we see after the bye that can set up this Steelers campfire for success against the Rams? (NOTE: changing starters or coaches is a big change, but the same player making a tackle instead of whiffing is a small change)

2) Sparks

No, not that novelist. For fire, you need a spark, from a match, lighter, flint and steel, or even a bow drill, etc., to light the tinder. Our offense needs a spark to get going vs. the Rams. What do you think will light us off:

A) Najee breaks tackles for a first down

B) Jaylen Warren 20+ run

C) Pickett a Pickens. PICKETT A PICKENS! PICKETT A PICKENS

D) Other__________

3) Fuel

No, not that alternative band. Once you get kindling going you need to add fuel to sustain it. What log do you think will help sustain the Steelers' fire this year?

A) DJ returns

B) Cam returns

C) More JPJ

D) More Kwon Alexander

E) Other________

4) Fire Watch

No, not a new Amazon wearable. You always want to keep an eye on a fire. Too little wood and your fire may die down, too much and it may burn too big or out of control. DraftKings has the 2023 Steelers win total at 8.5, so let’s assume the Tomlin effect and the Steelers finish 9-8. Would you rather

A) Steelers slowly get better the rest of the year = consistently beating bad teams, splitting with good teams, losing to great teams en route to 9-8 OR

B) Steelers have high highs (beating some “better” teams) and low lows (losing when favored) en route to 9-8

5) Bonfires

It’s hard to keep a large fire burning. The two last unbeaten teams, the Eagles and 49ers, both lost this past weekend. Who do you think is the best team right now in the NFC and who is it in the AFC?

6) Campfire stories

It is believed that humans have been telling stories around campfires for thousands of years. What’s your best campfire story: it can be about camping/ a campfire OR just a story you always tell around a fire.

Bonus: Embers

Everything taste better over a campfire. Share your favorite campfire food/recipes!

QUICK ANSWER POST COPY/PASTE SECTION:

Food/drink you’re having

1) What small change(s) do you think/hope we see after the bye that can set up this Steelers campfire for success against the Rams?

2) What do you think will light us off vs the Rams:

A) Najee breaks tackles for a first down

B) Jaylen Warren 20+ run

C) Pickett a Pickens. PICKETT A PICKENS! PICKETT A PICKENS!

D) Other__________

3) What log do you think will help sustain the Steelers fire this year?

A) DJ returns

B) Cam returns

C) More JPJ

D) More Kwon Alexander

E) Other________

4) Would you rather the Steelers go 9-8:

A) Get better slowly but play consistently to 9-8 OR

B) Up and down year to 9-8

5) Who do you think is the best team right now in the NFC and who is it in the AFC?

6) What’s your best campfire story: it can be about a campfire event OR just a story you always tell around a fire.

BONUS: Share your favorite campfire food/recipes!