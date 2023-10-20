Steelers vs. Rams: Week 7 game preview, injury updates, odds, & more

The Pittsburgh Steelers are headed back to the Wild West, traveling to face the LA Rams in Week 7. Fresh off of a bye, the Steelers will look for the opportunity to reclaim the lead in the AFC North, having lost that lead to the Baltimore Ravens who gained a one-game lead. The Rams, though not likely to be in the mix for a division title with the all-dominant San Francisco 49ers sharing the AFC West (though crazier things have happened), are looking competitive in their own right, sitting at 3-3.

Undoubtedly, however, the Rams have the tools on offense to make a splash in the race for a Wild Card spot in the NFC. With veteran QB Matthew Stafford and one of the most talented receiving duos on display in the 2023 season in Cooper Kupp and rookie Puka Nacua, the Rams will challenge the Steelers in a whole new way in Week 7.

Here’s a preview of all you need to know for the Steelers-Rams game in Week 7, including game Information, injury updates, odds and more.

Steelers vs. Rams game info

Date: Sunday, October 22

Kickoff time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

TV channel: Fox (Broadcast map)

Though the Steelers and the Rams each enter Week 7 with three wins to their name, the overall trajectory of these two teams could not feel more different. While Pittsburgh entered the 2023 season with sky-high expectations for second-year quarterback Kenny Pickett & Co. that fell flat out of the gate, the Rams, conversely, entered the year with expectations being lower than ever.

Following a season-ending neck injury for 35-year-old quarterback Matthew Stafford, it wasn’t clear how much fans could expect in terms of offensive production, especially following a hamstring injury to his top target, 30-year-old Cooper Kupp, that had him on injured reserve to start the season. In Kupp’s absence, rookie Puka Nacua stepped up and got off to a literal historic start, setting the NFL record for most receptions (46) and receiving yards (572) by a rookie in their first five games. LA’s defense has stepped up too, a unit comprised of a mix of inexperience and undrafted free agents playing under All-Pro DT Aaron Donald, tied for the 11th-fewest points per game allowed to opposing offenses.

Injury news and updates

The Pittsburgh Steelers had a well-timed bye week that provided them an opportunity to get healthy after missing several of their key starters in Week 5, including WR Diontae Johnson (hamstring, IR), TE Pat Freiermuth (hamstring), LT Dan Moore Jr. (knee), RG James Daniels (groin), DE DeMarvin Leal (concussion) and P Pressley Harvin (hamstring). Luckily, they’re on track to get all but one of them back, as it was announced this week that a setback for Freiermuth in his return will have him out at least another week. Notably, on Thursday, LB Nick Herbig remained limited with a quad injury, and T.J. Watt didn’t practice with a heel injury, the only new additions to the injury report after the bye, albeit significant ones.

The biggest issue for the Rams ahead of Week 7 might just prove to be the availability of their running backs, with their first and second-string options, Kyren Williams and Ronnie Rivers, out with injury. The team traded veteran RB Cam Akers to the Minnesota Vikings earlier this season, and now, they may be regretting that move, remarkably short on help. Also on the injury report is rotational DT Larrell Murchinson, who missed Week 6 with a knee injury, continuing to sit out of practice — a sign he’ll likely be unavailable once again against the Steelers.

Though not injury-related, it’s also worth noting that starting cornerback Derion Kendrick has been held out for the time being after being arrested early Monday morning on a weapons charge following a traffic stop. This could force the Rams to look further down the depth chart toward options Duke Shelley and Tre Tomlinson, assuming Kendrick is unavailable in Week 7.

Steelers vs. Rams odds

Point spread: Steelers +3

Over/under: 43.5

Moneyline odds: Steelers +140, Rams -166

The Pittsburgh Steelers are three-point road underdogs in this contest — their fifth game as betting underdogs this season. What a fall from grace, eh?

83% of the handle and 77% of bets on the point spread for Steelers-Rams are being wagered on Rams -3. Worth noting is that despite the fact that 71% of the wagers placed on the point total are being placed on the under, the bulk of the money wagered (74%) on the point total is coming in on the over. That indicates some sharp money is being wagered that these two teams will combine for 44 or more points.

