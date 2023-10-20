Steelers Reacts: Most say this is the ‘most discontent’ they’ve seen the Steelers fanbase

The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming out of a Week 6 bye, well-rested and healthier than they’ve been as a unit since the season opener. Despite holding a 3-2 record and sitting just one game behind the Baltimore Ravens to take the lead in the AFC North, this fanbase is angry. They’re disappointed. They’re frustrated, and we wanted to learn more about where their frustrations stand ahead of Week 7’s showdown with the LA Rams.

Earlier this week, we polled fans on several questions about their confidence in the team, the recent (and very, very vocal) discontent of Steelers fans and what the coaching staff could do to appease them. Here’s what they had to say.

75% of fans say this is the ‘most discontent’ they’ve ever seen the Steelers’ fanbase.

Chants of “Fire Matt Canada” continue to echo out at various sporting events throughout Pittsburgh — not just Steelers games, mind you. It’s also at Pittsburgh Penguins hockey games. It’s at Buffalo Bills tailgates, for crying out loud. The fanbase didn’t feel heard with their public outcries to replace the Steelers’ underperforming offensive coordinator, so they literally started a fundraiser to erect a billboard in Pittsburgh calling for Mike Tomlin & Co. to make the move and “#FireCanada”.

So yeah, things are feeling kind of grim.

The confidence of Steelers fans is still quite low.

Though the confidence of the Steelers fan base isn’t the lowest it's been all season, it’s still lower than you’d assume given this team is a sniff away from regaining the lead in the AFC North, with just 14% of poll respondents saying they’re confident that the team is headed in the right direction.

Likely a big part of that lack of confidence stems from the team’s unwillingness to make a change, not just at offensive coordinator, as fans have been begging them to do, but also the unwillingness to embrace the youth movement despite the struggles of their veteran counterparts on both sides of the ball.

So, what could HC Mike Tomlin do in order to regain the confidence of the fanbase?

Steelers fans are clamoring to see LT Broderick Jones get the start.

When polled on what move from the Steelers coaching staff would appease the frustrations of fans, 40% of those polled indicated they’d like to see a commitment to first-round rookie LT Broderick Jones. To date this season, starter Dan Moore Jr.

has played as poorly as any offensive lineman in the National Football League, as the only player in the league to have allowed 20 pressures in fewer than five games played and one of two players to allow five or more quarterback hits in fewer than five games played.

After Jones got his first career start in Week 5 following an injury Dan Moore Jr. and performing well, the lack of outright commitment to the rookie has been concerning to fans. Though the team’s left an air of mystery regarding who will officially get the start in Week 7, it has seemed that the decision to start Jones will be dependent on Moore’s health — not necessarily because of the liability Moore has been on the offensive line — which feels... wrong.

The commitment to Jones would signal to fans that the team is fed up enough with their various disappointments this season to the point where they’re willing to make a change. The lack of willingness to adjust, whether it be with a move to start Jones or rookie CB Joey Porter Jr., whose tape has been riddled with splash plays on limited opportunities, could go a long way in showing the fan base this coaching staff means business.

