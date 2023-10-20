Why Steelers fans need to watch Ohio State vs. Penn State on Saturday

Each Saturday brings us a new college football slate with prospects hoping to make an impact early at the next level. Let’s dive into a game this weekend that should have your attention due to the players that the Steelers’ brass could already be scouting heavily. Is it too early to start thinking about next year’s NFL Draft? That is a rhetorical question.

There’s a B1G 10 Showdown on the horizon, as No. 3 Ohio State welcomes No. 7 Penn State to Columbus for a noon showdown in the horseshoe. This is arguably the best matchup of the early season, as the Nittany Lions and Buckeyes have multiple players who could be selected in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Ohio State wide receivers Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka are the best tandem in the country. Harrison Jr., the son of former Colts wide receiver and Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison had ten catches for 185 yards last year against Penn State.

While it’s unlikely he would fall anywhere into the Steelers’ draft range, his counterpart, Egbuka, could be in play.

Egbuka is currently dealing with a lower-body injury that forced him to sit out the team’s week seven game against Purdue. He has 22 catches, 303 yards, and three touchdowns in five games. He’s drawn comparisons to Saints receiver and former Buckeye Chris Olave because of his smooth route running and polished game.

He’s currently questionable to play, but if he suits up — keep an eye on him. For all of you “the Steelers don’t need another receiver!” folks, have you seen this offense attempt to score points?

Here’s the fun part: the cornerback who will try and stop these receivers should also be on the Steelers’ radar.

Kalen King is a 5-foot-11, 190-pound junior who is recognized by pundits as one of the most physical cornerbacks in the country. He’s also a ballhawk, making him one of the most well-rounded prospects in college football. Last year, he had three interceptions and 18 pass breakups.

Kalen King with the diving INT for Penn State at the Rose Bowl‼️



: ESPN pic.twitter.com/uiOywV4UE0 — ESPN (@espn) January 2, 2023

This year, there aren’t many highlights to show — because nobody is throwing the football his way.

King didn’t have his best game against Ohio State last season, allowing five catches for 93 yards, including two big plays to Harrison Jr.

It’s safe to say that Steelers General Manager Omar Khan is quite familiar with King, given that the black and gold selected his teammate, Joey Porter Jr., in last year’s Draft. Scouts from around the NFL will be locked into this contest to see who prevails.

Could we see a pair of Nittany Lions in the secondary for the Steelers for years to come? Or maybe Kenny Pickett gets another weapon in the form of a Buckeye?

It should be an exciting game, no matter what.