The Pittsburgh Steelers were hoping to get back tight end Pat Freiermuth on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, but that won’t be the case according to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero.

#Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth is expected to miss Sunday’s game against the #Rams and likely will be sidelined longer after aggravating his hamstring in practice Thursday, per sources. Freiermuth had an MRI this morning, and now his return to action is on hold.

Freiermuth sat out of the Steelers’ Week 5 win against the Baltimore Ravens and nursed his hamstring injury during the bye. He was on pace to return this week against the Rams, but after re-aggravating his hamstring during practice on Thursday, it appears Freiermuth won’t be returning to the field this week, and could be out for even longer.

With Freiermuth out, the Steelers offense will look to rely on rookie Darnell Washington and second-year pro Connor Heyward to man the tight end spot. The two combined for six targets when Freiermuth was out in Week 5, but Washington failed to haul in a catch. Heyward caught three passes for 23 yards.

In better news for the Steelers, Diontae Johnson could be on pace to return, giving quarterback Kenny Pickett one of his top targets back.

The Steelers and Rams kick off at 4:05 p.m. on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.